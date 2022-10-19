Absconding life convict arrested

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 19, 2022 00:41 IST

The Brahmavar Police traced an absconding life convict and handed him over to the Kerala Police on Tuesday.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rajesh, 39, from Neyyattinkara taluk of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

The police said Rajesh was sentenced to death in 2013 for sexual assault and murder of a minor in Vattappara Police Station limits of Thiruvananthapuram. This was turned to life sentence and he was lodged in Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison. He was shifted to Nettukaltheri Open Prison from where he escaped in December 2020. A case was registered in Neyyar Dam police of Thiruvananthapuram.

A team headed by Brahmavara Circle Inspector Anantha Padmanabha traced Rajesh in a house in Nailady Balladi village of Brahmavar taluk. The police took custody of Rajesh and handed him to the Kerala police on Tuesday. The Kerala police took Rajesh with them after taking transit warrant from the court in Kundapura, the police said.

