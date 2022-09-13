Absconding accused arrested

The Mangaluru South Police on Monday arrested 65-year-old Aslam, alias Aslam Pasha, who is an accused in a car theft case registered in 1997.

The police said that Aslam failed to appear before the jurisdictional court from February 8, 2000 soon after charge-sheet was filed in the case. Following his prolonged absence, the court termed the case as long-pending in May 2015. The police, meanwhile, were on the look-out for him.

Following a tip-off, Head Constable Puttarama and Police Constable Ravikumar traced Aslam in Arenahalli in Periyapatna of Mysuru district on Monday and arrested him.

Soon after, he was produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.