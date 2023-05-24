ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding accused arrested in Mumbai

May 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru North police arrested Nawaz Sharief, who was absconding for more than a year, at the Mumbai International Airport. He was produced on Tuesday before the II Judicial Magistrate First Class court, which remanded him to prison.

Sharief was among the two persons arrested in connection with the assault of businessman Vijaya Prasad near the latter’s house in Bajalikeri on July 13, 2020.

The police said Sharief secured bail and then left for Dubai. He failed to appear before the court for several hearings, which led to the court to issue non-bailable warrants. The police issued a look-out circular.

The immigration authorities secured Sharief soon after he landed at the Mumbai International Airport on May 21 and informed the Mangaluru city police.

A team of personnel from Mangaluru North police went to Mumbai and arrested Sharief.

