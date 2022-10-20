Mangaluru

Absconding accused arrested in Mangaluru

The Bantwal Town Police on Wednesday, October 19, arrested Mohammed Farooq of Kunjathur village of Kasaragod in Kerala, who had failed to appear before the Principal District and Sessions Court.

The police said Farooq was an accused in an attempt to murder case of 2010 that was being tried by the Principal District and Sessions Court. Following failure of the accused to appear before the court, the Judge had issued non-bailable warrant.

Police Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and Head Constables Ganesh, Rajesh and Irshad traced Farooq in a house in Bandyodu in Kerala. They secured him on Wednesday morning and produced before the Judge, who remanded Farooq to judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 12:18:33 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/absconding-accused-arrested-in-mangaluru/article66032637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY