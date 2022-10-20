Absconding accused arrested in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 00:16 IST

The Bantwal Town Police on Wednesday, October 19, arrested Mohammed Farooq of Kunjathur village of Kasaragod in Kerala, who had failed to appear before the Principal District and Sessions Court.

The police said Farooq was an accused in an attempt to murder case of 2010 that was being tried by the Principal District and Sessions Court. Following failure of the accused to appear before the court, the Judge had issued non-bailable warrant.

Police Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and Head Constables Ganesh, Rajesh and Irshad traced Farooq in a house in Bandyodu in Kerala. They secured him on Wednesday morning and produced before the Judge, who remanded Farooq to judicial custody.