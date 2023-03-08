About 50,000 students eligible to write II Pre University examination in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

March 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 49,975 students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are eligible to appear for the second year Pre University examination, which commences on Thursday.

This is the first time that the II PU examination is being held by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. All the question papers will have 40% of easy questions that includes multiple choice and fill in the blanks questions, 40% of average questions, and 20% of difficult questions.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been taking the top two slots in the overall pass percentage of II PU students since the last few years. In the examination held in 2022, Dakshina Kannada was ranked first, while Udupi stood second.

As many as 34,340 students are eligible to write the examination in 52 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada district, while 15,635 students have applied to write the examination in 28 centres in Udupi district.

Of 34,340 students from Dakshina Kannada, 17,246 are boys and 17,094 are girls. There are 31,222 regular students, 2,016 private students, and 1,102 repeaters.

Of the 52 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada, 18 are in Mangaluru taluk, six each in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks, five each in Puttur and Kadaba taluks, four each in Moodbidri and Ullal, and two each in Sullia taluk and Mulky. As many as 21 examination centres are in aided Pre University colleges, 16 in un-aided colleges, and 15 in government PU colleges.

In a press release, Dakshina Kannada District Pre University Deputy Director C.D. Jayanna said a total of 14 teams have been formed to transport question papers to the examination centres.

Of the 15,635 students from Udupi district, 7,896 are girls and 7,739 are boys. There are 14,341 regular students, 719 private students, and 575 repeaters.

Udupi District Pre University Deputy Director Maruti said regular students have been asked to report at the examination centres in the college uniform.

Principal of Government Pre University College for Girls, Car Street, Mangaluru, Bharati Bai, told The Hindu that students have written preparatory examinations twice in the new format. They have also solved model question papers. “Our students are well prepared for the new format, which reduces examination stress. Hope to see more students clear II PU examination this year,” she said.

Students can avail free travel facility in the KSRTC buses to reach the examination centres by showing examination hall ticket, said KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller in a press release.