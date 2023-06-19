About 200 plant variants of jackfruit are fruiting in IIHR, says Director

June 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - PUTTUR (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

Director of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, Sanjay Kumar Singh said on Saturday that of about 400 plant “variabilities” of jackfruit maintained by the IIHR, about 200 are fruiting.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of a two-day fruit mela here, he said that the variability of the jackfruit maintained by the institute is not only in terms of the size, but also in the colour of its flake, the nutritional value, and the season of ripening.

“The jackfruit is a climate resilient fruit,” he said, adding that farmers should use 70% of the fruit for processing. Its commercial use should be explored more.

The Director said that there is a need to open jackfruit joints in the country where not only the fruit, but its value added products and planting materials should be made available.

P.C. Patil, Project coordinator, IIHR, spoke.

The mela featured various value-added products of jackfruit, on the spot food times made from jackfruit, and sale of other fruits and saplings.

The mela was jointly organised by Navateja, an organisation in Puttur and Junior Chamber International of Puttur in association with IIHR.