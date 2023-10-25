About 1,000 saplings planted near Pachchanady compost plant as compensatory afforestation for cutting/translocating trees

October 25, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 07:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Forest Department has planted nearly 1,000 saplings of different species in the government land adjacent the compost plant at Pachchanady, as part of compensatory afforestation for cutting and translocating 604 trees between Karnataka Polytechnic and Nanthoor junctions on NH 66, for constructing two flyovers and laying service roads.

Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru, Rajesh Balegar said the planting has been done on about five acres of land behind the compost plant. The department has planted saplings of nearly 25 native fruit-bearing and other tree species including jackfruit, “hebbalasu”, mango, nerale (jamun), “sampige” and mahogany.

Mr. Balegar said the department started the planting since September 15. The department had to clear weeds, remove waste dumped in the land, and level it before starting the plantation works. “We are providing the much-needed lung space for residents of Santosh Nagar, which is adjoining the area,” Mr. Balegar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the department has planted a total of 1,800 saplings as part of compensatory afforestation for cutting and translocating 604 trees. Apart from 1,000 saplings planted in Pachchanady, saplings have been planted in Baikampady, near Oddoor farms in Ganjimutt and near Kalavuru church in Bajpe, Mr. Balegar said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest and Tree Officer, Mangaluru, P. Sridhar on September 16 allowed the NHAI to cut down 234 trees and translocate 370 trees on the stretch between KPT and Nantoor junctions. The NHAI has paid a total of ₹55 lakh to the Forest Department towards tree cutting, translocation and afforestation.

Mr. Balegar said so far nearly 100 trees which were on the stretch have been translocated since October 1. Translocation of another 100 trees is likely to be completed in the next few days, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT