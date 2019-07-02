Aboobacker wins legal battle over plagiarism of book

A district court here has prohibited the public screening of Byari, the first-ever Beary film on the grounds that it was plagiarised from Chandragiriya Teeradalli, authored by Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker.

The order was passed by the third Additional District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai on a plea by Ms. Aboobacker. The author in a communique here said she approached the court in 2011 after learning that the film, which received the Swarna Kamala award at the 59th National film awards, was based on her work.

Producer Altaf Hussain also played the main role in the film directed by K.P. Suveeran, she said. The court also directed the producer to pay ₹2 lakh with interest from the date of suit to the author for plagiarism besides the court expenses. Senior advocate late A.P. Gowrishankar represented Ms. Aboobacker and later Shyama Rao represented her.

She said the novel was published as a serial in the Kannada tabloid, Lankesh Patrike, evoking intense passions and discussions among different sections of society. Ms. Aboobacker said the novel has a history of having attracted a vast legion of readers and fans.

Ms. Aboobacker noted that the filmmakers used her novel without her permission. This brazen act had forced her approach the court for justice. Besides thanking the two advocates who conducted her case, the author also thanked those who stood besides her during the fight.