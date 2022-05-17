Abide by court order on loudspeakers, seer tells Hindu religious institutions

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami on Monday urged Hindu religious institutions to abide by the Supreme Court directive not to use loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha told reporters in Udupi that it is necessary to follow the law of the land to maintain peace and order in society. As such, administrators of temples and other religious institutions should follow the court order.

On special occasions, the administrators/managements may avail of permission from the authorities concerned to use loudspeakers; however, on normal occasions, they need not be used, the seer said. The Supreme Court order is applicable to all religions and there is no exception, he said.

Mosque-temple row

Regarding the court-backed survey of a mosque in Varanasi, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that those measures are required to clear encroachment done earlier. If a community purchased land from another community and established its place of prayer or worship, it would have been legal. However, if a religious institution was built on a land belonging to another religion that had been encroached upon, action should be initiated to clear the encroachment and hand the land over to the rightful owner/s, he said.

The seer asserted that people from another community should not get annoyed that it was a setback for the community. But it would be giving back [what was taken earlier] to the rightful owners. If there are signs of a temple on a site, Hindus should get the land and if there are signs of a dargah or a masjid, Muslims should get such land. At the end, however, the court order should be followed, he added.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that he welcomes these developments and that everyone has to follow the law of the land. A mistake is a mistake regardless of who has committed it, the seer said.