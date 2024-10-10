Abdul Sattar, accused in abetment to suicide case, suspended from Congress

Abdul Sattar, an accused in the abetment to suicide case registered by Mangaluru police in connection with the death of businessman B.M. Mumtaz Ali, has been suspended from the Congress party.

Ali, who was found dead in the Phalguni river at Kuloor on October 8, was the younger brother of former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North B.A. Mohiuddin Bava.

The police arrested Sattar on October 9. He was among five persons, including a woman, so far arrested in the case.

In the suspension order issued on October 8, K. Harish Kumar, president, Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, said Sattar has been suspended for six years for “indulging in anti-social activity and thus embarassing the party.” He was the leader of the party in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency, the order said.

