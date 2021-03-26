‘Abduction’ case takes a new turn with man held for sexual assault

MANGALURU

26 March 2021 01:05 IST

The case of reported abduction of a 62-year-old man, Gangadhar, from the city and his marriage with a 22-year-old Muslim woman took a new twist on Thursday with the latter accusing the former of raping her.

The Mangaluru South Police have now arrested Gangadhar, an onion trader, on the charge of sexual assault, after registering the woman’s complaint.

On March 23, 52-year-old Yashoda K., a resident of Bolar, filed a complaint with the Mangaluru South Police stating that her husband [Gangadhar] has been abducted by some persons and forced to marry a 22-year-old Muslim woman.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mangaluru division, termed this incident as a case of Love Jihad and had sought special investigation.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Thursday that the investigation team traced the 22-year-old woman after the complaint of abduction filed by Yashoda.

Mr. Kumar said that the 22-year-old woman, a native of Puttur and a mother of a child, had lost her husband in an accident recently. Gangadhar reportedly introduced himself as Abdul Anees to her. After assuring her of marriage, Gangadhar is said to have raped her. When she became pregnant, Gangadhar admitted her to Government Lady Goschen Hospital here for terminating pregnancy. However, she had health problems.

A few days ago, Gangadhar formally married the 22-year-old woman.

The Mangaluru South Police traced Gangadhar and arrested him for an offence under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Mr. Kumar said that Yashoda was the second wife of Gangadhar. “We suspected that her complaint was an attempt to give communal colour to Gangadhar’s action,” he said.

The police will inquire into the role played by two of Gangadhar’s friends in connection with the sexual assault on the Muslim woman, he added..

Earlier, Gangadhar had married twice and has five children from his two wives. His marriage with the Muslim woman, who has a child from her first marriage, was the third one. Mr. Kumar said that if there is any other woman who has fallen victim to Gangadhar, she can freely approach the police.