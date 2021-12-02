Abandoned infant rescued

MANGALURU

An infant girl found abandoned in a roadside bush in Macchattu village in Amasebail Police limits in Udupi district was rescued by a woman on Wednesday.

The woman, Geetha, found the girl after hearing it crying when she was heading towards a milk dairy. Soon, she took it to Amasebail Police Station. The child suffering from severe fever was later admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Kundapur.

An official from Udupi District Child Protection unit said that the child will, once it recovers from fever, be produced before the Child Welfare Committee in Udupi and rehabilitated.

The police said that they will try to trace the parents of the child who abandoned it.