Abandoned elephant calf to be moved to Dubare camp

April 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The four-month-old elephant calf, which was separated from its herd a couple of days ago in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada, is being moved to the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district.

It was among the four elephants that were stuck in the pond inside the arecanut plantation of Sanath Rai in Ajjavara village of Sullia taluk on April 12 night. The Forest Department team went to the spot on April 13. With the help of earthmovers, a portion of the pond’s boundary was flattened to make way for the elephants to come out from the pond around 10.30 a.m. on April 13. The four elephants moved towards the forest.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru, Y.K. Dinesh Kumar said a few hours later the calf returned to the arecanut plantation of Mr. Rai. It stayed there till evening and then moved towards the forest. “On April 14, the calf was again seen at the arecanut plantation,” Mr. Kumar said.

While arranging for food for the calf, Mr. Kumar said a team of forest personnel comprising of Assistant Conservator of Forest Praveen and Range Forest Officer Manjunath tried to trace the movement of the herd. “We tracked the movement of the herd and found they have gone very far. It appeared the herd abandoned the calf and moved ahead,” Mr. Kumar said.

For better care of the calf, Mr. Kumar said he sought permission of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) for shifting the calf to Dubare. “We have received the clearance. The calf is being moved in a safe vehicle to Dubare elephant camp (which is at a distance of 80 km),” he said.