A.B. Shetty junction, Hamilton junction will be beautified with traffic islands: Mayor

The A.B. Shetty traffic junction and Hamilton traffic junction will be beautified by creating traffic islands and there is no question of removing those names, said Mayor Premanand Shetty here on Thursday.

During the meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation Council, Mr. Shetty said that both the circles were removed for widening the road and creating Clock Tower to Clock Tower loop road via A.B. Shetty junction and Hamilton junction.

“Bank of Baroda is ready to redesign the traffic island at A.B. Shetty junction. Traffic island will also come up at Hamilton junction. There is no question of renaming these erstwhile circles and the earlier names will be retained,” Mr. Shetty said.

The former Mayor and Cantonment ward councillor Divakar expressed the need for restoration of the traffic island, which was created in the name of Vijaya Bank founder and former Madras Presidency Minister A.B. Shetty. Senior councillor Shashidhar Hegde said delay in restoration of the traffic islands had led to doubts about whether the MCC was retaining the names of these erstwhile circles, he said.

The proceedings of the ordinary meeting was briefly adjourned following Congress councillors trooping into the well of the hall in protest against the conduct of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath.

Milagres Ward councillor Abdul Rauf strongly objected to Mr. Kamath placing before the council the action plan for use of ₹7 crore of general funds of the MCC. “Rules do not permit the MLA, who is a member of the council, to propose the action plan for use of MCC funds,” he said.

Mr. Shetty adjourned the meeting for a while and had a discussion with protesting councillors. After reconvening the meeting, Mr. Shetty said henceforth proper procedure will be followed for placing before the council the action plan of MLAs for use of general funds of the MCC.

₹50 lakh fund

The Mayor announced release of ₹50 lakh for each of the councillor for their area development. Instead of releasing this amount in two instalments, it was being given in one go this year. About ₹25 lakh should be used for clearing pending bills of executed works, while the remaining ₹25 lakh be used for development works. Generation of good revenue by the MCC from property tax and trade licence fees led the corporation to take this decision this year, he said.