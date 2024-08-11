‘Aati Parba’ showcases traditional food items and practices of Tulu Nadu

Farm, folk culture, and food items of Tulu Nadu were showcased at the ‘Aati parba’ organised by Mangaluru City South Assembly unit of the BJP at Scouts and Guides Bhavan in the city on Sunday, August 11.

In all, 108 food items of the Tulu Nadu were served to the visitors during noon. There were different competitions for the participants in the afternoon.

Speaking on occasion, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said that as there was torrential rainfall during the ‘Aati’ month, in the olden days people lived by cooking locally available leafy vegetables. It was difficult during those days to get groceries from outside due to connectivity issues. Many people, especially the poor, had to struggle to get a meal of the day.

The purpose of organising the ‘Aati parba’ is to introduce the traditional practices, traditional food, and culture of Tulu Nadu to the present generation, he said.

Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta also spoke.

Some of the traditional food items served included ‘tojanku vada’, ‘patrode’, ‘menthe ganji’, ‘moode’, ‘ragi manni’, ‘kanile gasi’, ‘timare chutni’, ‘kudu chutni’, ‘poombe chutni’ and the like.