AAP working to create a strong base in State: Mathai

The Aam Aadmi Party is working towards creating a strong base in the State, said the former KAS officer and AAP’s Zonal In-charge K. Mathai here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Mathai said that after success in Delhi and Punjab, the party has turned its focus on Karnataka. As many as 20 observers have been posted. The State has been divided into 10 zones. The meetings of all zonal committees will be completed this month. The district committees of the party will be in action in a few days.

“We are seriously working on having our presence in the Assembly constituencies, municipal bodies and in panchayats. People will certainly favour the AAP, which has stood true to its claim of providing corruption-free administration in Delhi and Punjab,” said Mr. Mathai, who is in-charge for the zone comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Some of the politicians from national parties in the coastal region have expressed their desire to join the AAP, he said.

Santosh Kamath, new president of AAP’s Dakshina Kannada unit, said that the party will take up the issue of unscientific execution of work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited under different projects in the city. The unit will raise its voice against corrupt practices in the execution of development works.

Mr. Mathai later held a meeting in the city with party activists from the three coastal districts.