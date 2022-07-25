AAP to launch aggressive campaign to win Mangaluru South in Assembly elections

Members of Aam Aadmi Party, Mangaluru City South Assembly Constituency, taking part in a meeting to select party organisational in-charge for the constituency in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 25, 2022 22:48 IST

‘We should put in extra efforts to reach out to more people to realise the vision of our party’

Preparing itself to win the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dakshina Kannada unit on Sunday decided to launch an aggressive campaign in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency.

In a meeting of members of the constituency here, the unit appointed Deviprasad Bajilakeri as the organisational in-charge for the South constituency.

Chairing the meeting, AAP district president Santhosh Kamath said, “Mangaluru South being the city’s most prestigious constituency, we should put in extra efforts to reach out to more people to realise the vision of our party.”

Accepting the new responsibility, Mr. Bajilakeri said, “Corruption and communalism have become rampant in public life. Today, politics is polluted and this is the root cause for all problems. Those who think politics is bad and stay away from it also indirectly help the bad system to flourish. Is it not possible to stop the rot? If Delhi and Punjab could do it, then why not us?”

Mr. Bajilakeri said that the corrupt system could not be got rid of, if people shun politics as an evil. The State should come to have good education, health and coexistence of all and for this, AAP should come to power. Thousands of people are joining the AAP these days inspired by the good governance provided by the party in Delhi and Punjab.

Mr. Kamath inducted new members into the party by presenting them the AAP cap and shawl.

AAP Dakshina Kannada general secretary Venugopala Puchhappady and Mr. Bajilakeri conducted an interactive session discussing party strategy with new members.

Karavali Zone president J.P. Rao, party members Shanon Pinto, Roshan Peris, Nigel Albuquerque (MCC Civic Group Co-founder), Ravi Prasad, and others were present.

Bhaskar Rao in city

Meanwhile, AAP State vice-president and retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao will be in the city to discuss party affairs with members. He will be attending a meeting of party members at the Balam Bhatta Hall near Sharavu Temple, said a communique from AAP, Dakshina Kannada.