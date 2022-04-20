AAP members from DK to attend Bengaluru convention

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 23:27 IST

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dakshina Kannada unit, will attend the farmers’ convention being organised by Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in Bengaluru on Thursday where Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest.

A release here said the DK delegation will be led by the party’s newly elected district president Santhosh Kamath and DK-Udupi observer Ashok Adamale along with prominent AAP functionaries Jayaprakash Rao and Dilip Lobo.

Mr. Kamath said, “After a long lull, we are making a determined effort to revive the Aam Admi Party in Dakshina Kannada. We are getting tremendous support from people and organisations.”

He further said people are not happy with the present system of governance as there is a lot of corruption and mismanagement. They are looking for a change. AAP’s spectacular success in providing visionary governance in Delhi and the recent electoral success in Punjab have made people realise that AAP is their best choice for a better future.