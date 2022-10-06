AAP launches public grievances portal for city

People are fed up with the present dispensations at the Centre and the State, says retired High Court judge M.F. Saldanha

Former Justice (retired) of the Bombay High Court and Karnataka High Court, Justice Michael Saldanha (3rd from left) inaugurating the ‘Civic Grievance portal’ at Bejai Church Hall. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a portal — aapdakshinakannada.org — where people in the city can post their public grievances.

According to AAP, it would take up the matter with the administration and help citizens to get them redressed.

Launching the public grievances redressal portal of the party here on Sunday retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka M.F. Saldanha said the portal will become a model for the entire country by creating pressure on the administration to make it work.

He said he sees the portal create ripples in the city within a year with the party highlighting public grievances and making the administration work towards addressing them.

Of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Saldanha said he was hardcore professional maintaining information about everything with complete data. It was a matter of pride to join hands with the party led by persons like him. Elaborating on the state of affairs in the country, the retired judge said as many 167 MLAs were ‘bought’ and six State governments were wrecked in the country in the last one year.

People were fed up with the recent developments under the Central and State governments, Mr. Saldanha said ,giving an example of the condition of the road infrastructure in and around Mangaluru. “The government took 10 years to complete the Pumpwell Flyover and whenever it rains heavily, the Circle gets flooded. It is a matter of shame,” he said.

Mr. Saldanha alleged that every election has become fraud with the introduction of the electronic voting machines. “It was better when ballot papers were in existence. There is ample room to tamper the EVMs when they were stored after the franchise,” he charged.

AAP National Council member Ashok Yadamale said the party was slowly gaining ground in the country and its next aim was to win Gujarat, followed by Karnataka. AAP leads by example of its governance in Delhi and Punjab. Speaking about the portal, he said the party would take up the matter with the administration and help citizens to get them redressed.

AAP Dakshina Kannada unit president Santosh Kamath said the party focuses on five major issues — free access to education and healthcare, eradication of corruption, good infrastructure and imbibing patriotism among people. He felicitated Sharada Group of Educational Institutions President M.B. Puranik on the occasion.