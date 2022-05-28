‘AAP has zero tolerance for corruption’

Zonal in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the State’s coastal districts K. Mathai, who is a former KAS officer and an ex-serviceman, said on Friday that the AAP is zero tolerant to corruption.

Hence, the AAP Government in Punjab recently sacked its Health Minister even before media come to know about it, he said in Udupi.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Mathai said that the party is already preparing to face the next Assembly elections in the State.

He said that the Varahi drinking water project is yet to be completed. He added that the Congress has no future in the State.

Divakar Sanil, president of Udupi Zilla Varthakara Hitharakshana Vedike and also president of Udupi district unit of AAP, said that the hike in property tax by urban local bodies has affected people.