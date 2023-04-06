AAP fields scientist, actor from Puttur and Mangaluru North

April 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded scientist and MD of Mysuru-based Aventura Organica B.K. Vishukumar and actor Sandeep Purandara Shetty from Puttur and Mangaluru North Assembly constituencies, respectively, for the May 10 Assembly election.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, AAP State vice-president Vivekanands Salins said Mr. Vishnukumar and Mr. Shetty are among 140 candidates whose names have been announced.. “We will release the third list in another five days in which candidates for Bantwal, Belthangady, and Mangaluru Assembly constituencies will be announced,” he said. The party will field able candidates from all the 224 Assembly constituencies, he added.

The AAP has fielded industrialist Vijayanath V. Shetty, former AAP Dakshina Kannada district president Santhosh Kamath, and homemaker Sumana Bellarkar for Moodbidri, Mangaluru City South, and Sullia Assembly constituencies respectively.

AAP district president Ashok Yedamale said the party was going to the voters with assuring to fullfil 10 guarantees if elected to power. Among the 10 guarantees include corruption-free governance, 300 units of free power for every household, making healthcare affordable and accessible, two lakh jobs per year, 33% reservation for women in government jobs, abolition of three farm laws, and door-to-door ration distribution.

Mr. Admale said that the party will shortly release separate manifesto for Dakshina Kannada where the party will refer about having cashew processing facilities and also about ways to mitigate diseases affecting arecanut plantation.

Mr. Vishukumar, a native of Puttur, is the son of village accountant the late Beriya Kushalappa and homemaker the B.K. Janaki. Mr. Vishukumar presently stays in Mysuru. He has been in contact with farmers and helping them tackling diseases affecting arecanut. He has been with AAP for the last 14 years.

Mr. Shetty , a hospitality science graduate, has been into acting and directing films. He has participated in many reality shows in the region and has won awards. He has been actively involved in activities of Ganeshpura Ganeshotsava Samiti and Surathkal Dasara celebrations, the AAP said in a press release.