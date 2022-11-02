AAP confident of winning the next Assembly elections in Karnataka with promise of zero corruption and 100% work, says Prithvi Reddy

During the party convention on November 1, a staunch BJP supporter and resident of Central Market in Mangaluru appreciated the quick response from AAP workers in resolving the persistent problem of drinking water supply

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka president Prithvi Reddy said the party will highlight its ‘Zero corruption, 100% work’ slogan in Karnataka and is confident of winning the forthcoming Assembly elections by promising to address issues constituency-wise.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday November 2, Mr. Reddy said the party would soon release manifestoes for each Assembly constituency. Though there were three major political parties in Karnataka, people have realised that they are all the same.

On the other hand, AAP has gained public confidence within a short period of time, and with the success in Delhi and Punjab, it is confident of getting the people’s mandate in Gujarat and Karnataka too.

Mr. Reddy said the response to the public rally organised ahead of the Dakshina Kannada district unit’s convention on Tuesday November 1 was encouraging. The party inaugurated its DK unit office at Balmatta.

Addressing party workers at the convention, Mr. Reddy said AAP would strive to provide quality education and healthcare while ensuring zero corruption in administration when it comes to power in Karnataka.

He said BJP’s top leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who ruled Gujarat for over four decades, had begun visiting schools while students are questioning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about educational facilities in India. This was the impact of AAP administration in Delhi and Punjab.

Mr. Reddy said the people’s response to AAP in Dakshina Kannada is encouraging and hoped the party would have a strong base in the coast.

BJP supporter praises AAP unit in Mangaluru

During the convention on Tuesday November 1, a staunch BJP supporter and resident of Central Market in Mangaluru appreciated the quick response from AAP workers in resolving the persistent problem of drinking water supply. He was working for RSS-BJP since the Jan Sangh days, yet the local councillor failed to address the issue, he said. After flagging off the issue with AAP, its workers ensured that the problem was solved, he said.

BJP supporter claims he was threatened for praising AAP

During the media conference on Wednesday November 2, Mr. Reddy said that the above-mentioned person reportedly received a threat allegedly by the husband of the Deputy Mayor. The caller told the person that he would be thrashed at his residence for appreciating the AAP and criticising the local councillor.

DK unit president Santosh Kamath said the AAP would soon lodge a police complaint about this alleged threat.