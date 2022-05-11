Aadhaar service centre opened in Balmatta Road

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the Aadhaar service centre in Balmatta, Mangaluru, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 11, 2022 00:35 IST

Correction of details in the Aadhaar card, updating biometric details and other services will be available at the new Aadhaar service centre in Crystal Arcade, Balmatta Road, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the new service centre of the UIDAI, Dr. Rajendra said people, who have lost their Aadhaar card, can get another copy by providing biometric details. They can also register for new Aadhaar card. Change in photograph, postal address, mobile phone number, email, date of birth and other details can also be done at service centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balakrishna, manager of the centre, said the centre in Balmatta will be open between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Maximum of 500 persons can register for services on a day. This centre was fifth one set up in the State. Aadhaar service centres have been opened in Mysuru, Dharward, Bengaluru and Davangere. As many as 73 centres have been opened in the country.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premanand Shetty also visited the centre.