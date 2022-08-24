Aadhaar cards of 3.37 lakh people linked with voter IDs in DK so far

A staff member of the Mangaluru City Corporation seeding Aadhaar card with voter identity card in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

To help people link their voter identity card with Aadhaar card, booth-level officers are visiting houses across Dakshina Kannada to collect the Aadhaar numbers and complete the process of linking.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy said so far BLOs have linked Aadhaar card with the voter identity cards of 3.37 lakh people in the district. The process of linking started on August 1.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said linking of Aadhaar card with the voter ID is voluntary. It can be done online by sending Form 6B (Letter of Information of Aadhaar number for the purpose of electoral roll authentication) from the website of National Voters’ Service Portal (www.nvsp.in).

“I request people to cooperate with BLOs and provide Aadhaar numbers during the visit of the former for the purpose of electoral roll revision,” he said.