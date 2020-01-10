A year on, Mangaluru continues to be under administrator’s rule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power in the State has not hastened the process of constituting the council of Mangaluru City Corporation, where the BJP registered a spectacular victory in the November 2019 elections by winning 44 out of 60 wards.

With the new council yet to be constituted and the Mayor yet to assume office, the city still is being administered by the administrator, now the Deputy Commissioner, instead of the Mysuru Regional Commissioner.

Elections to the MCC council were not held after the last council’s term ended in January 2019, with a section of councillors challenging before the High Court of Karnataka the reservation roster to wards for the new council notified by the erstwhile JD(S)-Congress government. The city has been under the administration of the administrator since.

When the results of the November 12, 2019 elections to the council were announced on November 14, people hoped that the city would witness spectacular growth, given the massive mandate the BJP, which is also in power in the State, got, said Rajesh Nayak, a resident. But nearly two months since the elections, councillors-elect have remained without any power and are unable to respond to issues concerning their voters and wards.

The councillors-elect can discharge their duties only when the State government issues a notification constituting the MCC council. The process is yet to happen, one of them said. The confusion over the reservation roster issued by the government for 11 city corporations on December 26 has added to the problem, as the roster pertains to the 22nd term of Mayors; Mangaluru is to have its 21st Mayor given the delay in election. The corporation has now sought the government’s clarification on which roster has to be followed in Mangaluru, sources said.

Facing the heat

Premananda Shetty, senior BJP councillor from Mangaladevi ward, who is a strong contender for the Mayor’s post, told The Hindu that in the absence of a corporation council, it has become difficult for councillors, particularly the newly elected ones, to face their constituents. “People will not be knowing that the council has to be constituted to facilitate the councillors-elect to discharge their duties. While senior councillors can convince their electorate, it has become difficult for the newly elected ones,” he said.