A web platform that helps nurture creativity

To give a platform for children to display their creative talent, a group of teachers from government schools in Dakshina Kannada have launched an e-portal called www.makkalajagali.com.

Jagali in Kannada means the courtyard in old houses where children and other family members spent their time together. “We found this name apt for the portal where poems, short stories, drawings and articles on children are featured,” said Taranath Kairangala, art teacher from the Government Secondary School, Manchi, in Bantwal taluk, who is among those responsible for the creation of the portal.

The portal was the outcome of week-end tasks given to secondary school students of Manchi school since August. After writing stories, poems or bringing out their art forms, students had to send short videos of their work. “It was really amazing to see the talent. This made me think of providing a medium to showcase this talent,” Mr. Kairangala said.

Mr. Kairangala joined other government teachers, including Premnath Marne, a Government Secondary School in Chelairu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, and Arvind Kudla, headmaster of Government Higher Primary School in Moodambial near Vitla, to come up with the portal. A journalist with a Kannada news portal helped the team in designing it.

The creative art forms of students are featured under “poems”, “stories”, “paintings”, “articles”, “talented children” and “articles related to children” categories on the portal.

Since its launch on November 14, the works of 37 students have been featured on it.

Among the interesting posts include a poem called “Shaale” by Class 8 student from Manchi, Bantwal, Druti, in which she expresses her desire to go to school.

Among the other posts include a painting of a battle field and a story “Sahukara mattu Manga” (A wealthy person and a monkey) by Tanmay Krishna, Class 8 student from Government Higher Primary School, Anantady, Bantwal, and a story “Sullu Heelabaaradu” (Do not tell lies) by Class 10 student Bifatima K.M. from Government Secondary School, Narsha, Bantwal.

“Jagali is the place where we have nurtured our creativity. It is good to see teachers reviving it through through this portal,” said theatre person Jeevanram Sullia.