A vast extent of farmland flooded in Udupi district

A woman carries her daughter on her shoulder while wading through a flooded road in Bannanje, Udupi town, on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 06, 2022 00:17 IST

A man throwing a net for fishing in the floodwaters in Bannanje, Udupi town, on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Meteorological Department forecasts very heavy rain in coastal districts today

Heavy rain lashing Udupi district since two days has inundated several low-lying areas, damaged houses and other buildings causing huge loss and disconnected road connectivity in some areas on Tuesday.

Sensing danger to students, the district administration declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday morning. The district received an average 81 mm rainfall with Hebri taluk receiving the highest of 141.8 mm till 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Met Department has forecast very heavy rainfall, over 200 mm, at isolated places in the district on Wednesday also.

Bannanje locality in Udupi town bore the brunt of flash floods with the Indrani rivulet overflowing and inundating more than 10 houses near the Shanishwara Temple in Moodanidambur. Floodwaters entered the basement of an apartment complex in Sharadanagar of Bylakere and damaged vehicles.

While paddy fields in Bannanje were completely flooded, seven houses were affected by floodwaters in Adkadakatte near Nittur.

Highway flooded

Traffic on National Highway 169A, connecting Udupi district with neighbouring Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, was disrupted for more than two hours on Tuesday with the overflowing Seetha river flooding the highway at Seethanadi. Local residents said that the road was flooded after two years even as many vehicles, including route buses, remained stranded for some time.

Paddy fields in and around Kuchchur near Hebri were flooded with waters from nearby streams even as transplanted paddy fields in Muniyalu were submerged in floodwaters causing extensive damage. Landslip affected the road connecting Andaru and Paithala in Varanga Gram Panchayat limits. About 25 acres of transplanted paddy fields in Mathibettu near Muniyalu were submerged in floods, said Prakash Poojari, a farmer.

Swollen waterbodies in Kundapur and Byndoor taluks caused concern for residents while the administration deployed adequate rescue teams to address any emergency. While sea erosion intensified in Kodi and Hale Alive, flashfloods affected paddy fields in Thekkatte, Kalavara, Koteshwara and surrounding areas. Traffic was affected for some time on Koteshwara-Haladi State Highway after a tree and an electricity pole fell on the road.

Meanwhile, sea erosion further intensified in Maravanthe village with many coconut trees, fishing equipment, fishing sheds and protection wall boulders being swept away. Further erosion will damage houses, said residents urging the administration to take immediate rescue measures.

Floodwaters of the swollen Souparnika river inundated thousands of acres of agriculture fields in Navunda, Badakere, Maravanthe, Chikkalli, Padukone and surrounding areas.

The administration is undertaking rescue measures across the district.