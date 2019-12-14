A unique experience for MIT students

Eleven M.Sc Geology students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) got a unique opportunity to get trained on sediment and organic matter sampling techniques on board the Fishery Oceanography Research Vessel (FORV) Sagar Sampada for three days from December 9 to 11.

A release issued here on Friday said the trip was an initiative of the government to motivate postgraduates to take up oceanographic research. It was organised by the CMLRE- Kochi, a research laboratory owned by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (CMLRE).

The students were taken on a cruise off Kochi port for about 70 km in the Arabian Sea and were shown how scientists obtain deep sea-bed sediment samples for studies on past climate, geology and fishery sciences.

In one of the experiments, a sediment grab sampler was lowered through winches to a depth of 50 m and the fine sediment from the sea floor was collected. The students processed the samples for different life forms and preserved it for geochemical analysis. They were also shown the mode of sampling for phytoplankton, fish larvae and zooplanktons using the Bongo sampler.

The team was led by K. Balakrishna, Professor of Geology, Department of Civil Engineering, MIT. He also officiated as the deputy chief scientist of cruise no. 393. Are Shivaji, senior scientist, Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE), led the cruise as the chief scientist.

The students were: Ragini R., Adith N., Althaf, Athira S.R., Brandis Dominic C., Munnavir P.A., Ruchi, Sreevishnu K., Shrinivash D.K., Swaroop M.E., and Keshav R.