A story every week for children to understand birds

A screen shot of Hakki Kathe by government school teacher from Dakshina Kannada Arvind Kudla which is featured on the Makkala Jagali website that is dedicated to art and stories for children.

MANGALURU

22 November 2021 07:30 IST

Parakeet or parrot is one bird that children like the most. Be it a moral story about the parrot in the house of a hunter and the one in the house of a sage or the popular old Kannada film song, “Arrre Ginirama, Hoi Pancha Rangi Rama…”

This is how Arvind Kudla, Head Master of Government Higher Primary School, Moodambail, Bantwal, starts his story on parakeets, which is published this week in the “Hakki Kathe” series on the Makkala Jagali website (makkalagali.com) that has different types of stories, articles and paintings for children.

In his story on parakeets, Mr. Kudla goes on to narrate his teacher training days in 2006 in Mysuru and recalls a scene of an old bus stand where parakeets flocked in the evening. He goes on to name places where parakeets nest, which include coconut trees that are often struck by lightning. The story has photos of Plum-headed, Rose Ringed, Malabar and Vernal Hanging parakeets that are commonly found in the region. He ends the story asking children to draw a parakeet or write a story with illustrations on parakeets.

Mr. Kudla says that he is trying to introduce children to birds that are commonly found in the courtyards in the region, through the Hakki Kathe series.

“I am making it simple for children to understand birds. I am putting my own encounters with these birds, which makes it easy for students to understand about nesting and other characters of these birds,” he says.

Mr. Kudla picked up bird watching during his first posting as a teacher at the Government Higher Primary School in Samse near Kalasa, Chikkamagalur district, where he served for four years. He has held workshops on bird watching and organised field visits for children. For most of his stories, Mr. Kudla has made use of photographs of the birds he has clicked. Mr. Kudla has been writing Hakki Kathe since last four months.

Among the birds featured in this series include the Jungle Babler, which is commonly known as Bajakre Hakki or Harate Malla. There are also stories on Muniya or Ratavala (White-rumped Munia), Geejaga (Baya Weaver), Gubbacchi (House Sparrow), Myna Hakki (Common Myna or the Indian Myna) and Hanalu Gubbi (Indian Pitta).

Apart from the commonly seen birds, Mr. Kudla wants to expose children to seasonal winter migratory birds through Hakki Kathe. He has planned to come out with short videos on these birds.