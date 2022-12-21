A sea of blue descends on Moodbidri

December 21, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MOODBIDRI, (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

With over 55,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers from across the country and abroad, it was a sea of blue on Alvas College campus, the venue of the maiden seven-day International Cultural Jamboree that got underway here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scouts, guides, rovers and rangers arrived at Moodbidri, the Jain Kashi, on Tuesday. They wore their uniform and filled the Vanajakshi K. Shripati Bhat Vedike, the venue of the inaugural function, to the brim.

Rovers and rangers team from Alvas College accorded the Guard of Honour to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot following his arrival on the stage. After formal inauguration of the week-long jamboree, a team of scouts and rangers sang the scouts and guides prayer, which was followed by hoisting of national flag and four other flags. As many as 109 cultural troupes took part in a 90-minute procession, which was held after the inaugural function.

A special postal cover related to the event was released by the Governor.

For many volunteers taking part in the event, it was the first time they were attending a jamboree. Among them were the first year B.C.A students -Naresh and Augustine – from Shri K. Puttaswamy First Grade College, Mysuru. “We are part of big contingent from Mysuru. Our team will be presenting an unique ballet on national integration on Thursday,” Mr. Naresh said.

Second PU student Darshan from National PU College, Shivamogga, was among the 2,480 volunteers from Shivamogga district participating in the event. “This is a rare event. Hence took time off from studies to be part in the event,” said Mr. Darshan, who is part of Shivamogga district Scouts Band display team.

The 43-member strong team from Gadag district will be presenting mime, skit and also sing bhajans during the jamboree, said Rover Captain N. Hanumantappa. There are 3,131 volunteers from Udupi who are participating in the event.

On Wednesday morning, cultural programmes started in five different stages. There were Pustaka Mela, Kala Mela and Aaharotsava Mela displaying books, cultural and art forms, and unique cuisines respectively.