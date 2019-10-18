A rewarding experience at trainingprogramme in internationalisation

The five-day Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) training course on “Management of Internationalisation” being hosted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) at the university here has been a rewarding experience for all attending it.

A release issued here on Thursday said that the programme is being jointly organised by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK), Leibniz University Hannover, Universidad de Guanajuato – UG (Guanajuato, Mexico), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology – JKUAT (Nairobi, Kenya), along with MAHE.

The Asian Regional Workshop, which got under way on October 14, will conclude on October 18. The general objective of the project is to develop and implement a qualification programme for the staff of higher education institutions of developing countries to enable the participants build up improved and more effective structures of internationalisation in their home universities.

It is designed to provide participants with a sound knowledge of the different aspects of internationalisation and to enable them to manage the concomitant processes and tasks. The participants are from international offices of various universities from Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and India.

For organisational and didactic reasons, the programme is structured in different modules to allow the participants to learn about the different dimensions of internationalisation, competencies on how to manage internationalisation, trends and challenges of internationalisation, the role of internationalisation in higher education as well as soft skills and management skills.