A retired telecom official dies, a Govt Engineer held

MANGALURU

29 March 2021 08:26 IST

The Mangaluru Traffic East police arrested Shanmugam, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Department, on the charge of running down A. Ananda (62), a retired BSNL employee, near the Circuit house in the city on Sunday night.

According to police, Ananda, worked for a firm in Udupi. Around 10 p.m. he got down from a bus and was walking towards his house in Ashok Nagar. He was run over by a car that was driven by Shanmugam. Ananda died on the spot.

The visuals of the accident captured by the CCTV, which was recovered by the police, showed the car coming with speed at a turn and hitting a roadside barricade to an electricity pole before running over Ananda. Deceased’s wife Lalita has accused Shanmugam of driving the car in an inebriated state, the police said.

Police Commissioner N.Shashi Kumar said following a complaint by Lalita, the police arrested Shanmugam for offences under Sections 304 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.