A police tribute to corona warriors

It has been over a month since the police in Mangaluru, like their counterparts in other parts of the State, turned busy along with personnel from other departments in implementing guidelines relating to COVID-19 and making efforts to break the chain of transmission. On Tuesday, a few of police personnel took time off to sing songs and pay their tribute to all corona warriors involved in controlling the pandemic.

Talented singers from Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada Police units and their family members presented songs at a programme, Gana Sudhe, featured by singer Arvind Vivek on his Facebook page.

Leading the team was Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, an avid singer, who presented a golden melody “Geetanjali Halugennege” from the film CBI Shankar. This was followed by another such song “Kahi Door Jab Din Dhalajaye” from the film Anand.

Among the other singers included Police Inspector Jyothirling Honakatti, who is known for his folk singing. He sang the popular folk song “Ninngi Ninngi Ninngi Ninngi”. He followed it with another song along with his wife Shivaranjani. His daughter Gayana sang “Nanna Geleya”.

Prashant Shetty, who works in the Traffic Police and is a popular singer at police cultural programmes, sang “Churaki Di Mera Gorya Chali” and “Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kar Ke Nahi”. Gopalakrishna, a theatre artiste who works in the international airport here, sang “Meri Sapanon Ki Rani Kab Ayegi Tu”.

Among the new singers were Sunil Raj, personal assistant to Mr. Kumar, who presented “Joteyagi Hitavagi”.

Srilata from the Central Crime Records Bureau sang “Khambada Myalina Bombeye”, Subraya from Dakshina Kannada District Armed Reserve sang “Chandira Illada Aa Baanenalli”, while Ambanna from City Armed Reserve sang “Chaluvinali Sathi Illa” and “Neerige Baare Chinni”.

Shivanand from Kankanady Town Police Station sang “Nooru Janmaku Nooraru Janmakoo”, Veerabhadra from Moodbidri Police Station sang “Yaare Neenu Roja Hoove”, Sudheer “Innoonu Beekagide”, while Pushparaj and Venugopal from the Urwa Police Station too rendered a few songs.

A total of 32 songs were presented by 18 personnel during the three-hour long programme. Singers Prateeksha and Soujanya accompanied these personnel for some of the songs. It was recorded in the St. Aloysius College studio in the city.