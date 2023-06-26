A person not planting even two tree saplings has no right to live nor die, says Pejawar seer

June 26, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprsanna Tirtha on Monday said a person who does not even plant two tree saplings in his lifetime has no right to live nor die. His or her contribution was nil either for oxygen generation for living and growth of firewood for cremation, the seer reasoned.

He was speaking to reporters after undergoing tulabhara with tree saplings and tree seeds at a programme organised by the Kalkura Pratishthana.

The seer also planted an ashwatha sapling at the residential premises of Pratishthana president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura in Kadri. Later, he distributed saplings and seeds as prasada to devotees.

One should realise that trees were required not just for fruits and shade; but also for pranavayu (oxygen). While people continue to pollute the environment with vehicular emission and excessive use of air-conditioners, they forget to enhance the protection mechanism—trees. As such, every two-wheeler user should plant and nurture at least two saplings, a four-wheeler user four saplings, and those using air-conditioners should nurture as many tree saplings as possible, the seer said.

Unless a human being lives in harmony with nature, the future becomes bleak, the seer said, urging people to leave behind a healthy nature to the generations to come.

Chaturmasa

On the occasion, the seer announced that he would undertake the chaturmasa from July 3 at the Sri Krishna Dhama, Kuvempunagar in Mysuru. He would stay put at the venue till September-end.

Mr. Kalkura and others were present.

