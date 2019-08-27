This little girl from Mangaluru donates her birthday purse to flood victims

When every child would be eager to celebrate his birthday, this 10-year-old Class 5 girl from the city has donated the cash gifted by her grandmother for her birthday to the flood-affected victims.

Sanmati, studying in Sharada Vidya Niketana near Talapady, who had been reading about the plight of flood victims for the last 10 days, decided to donate ₹ 10,000 to the Calamity Relief Fund.

While she celebrated birthday with her parents at her house in Kuthar on Sunday, she visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office clad in her school uniform on Monday morning before leaving for school. She handed over a cheque for the amount to Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, who patted her for the gesture.

Sanmati is the second daughter of Nithin, who works as a section officer in the Pre-University Education Department here and the granddaughter of former Puttur MLA T. Shakuntala Shetty.