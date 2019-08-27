Mangaluru

This little girl from Mangaluru donates her birthday purse to flood victims

Sanmati, a Class 5 student at Sharada Vidya Niketan near Talapady, handing over a cheque for ₹ 10,000 to Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil towards calamity relief fund in Mangaluru on Monday. The amount was given to her by grandmother for her birthday.

Sanmati, a Class 5 student at Sharada Vidya Niketan near Talapady, handing over a cheque for ₹ 10,000 to Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil towards calamity relief fund in Mangaluru on Monday. The amount was given to her by grandmother for her birthday.  

more-in

She has been reading about the plight of flood victims

When every child would be eager to celebrate his birthday, this 10-year-old Class 5 girl from the city has donated the cash gifted by her grandmother for her birthday to the flood-affected victims.

Sanmati, studying in Sharada Vidya Niketana near Talapady, who had been reading about the plight of flood victims for the last 10 days, decided to donate ₹ 10,000 to the Calamity Relief Fund.

While she celebrated birthday with her parents at her house in Kuthar on Sunday, she visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office clad in her school uniform on Monday morning before leaving for school. She handed over a cheque for the amount to Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, who patted her for the gesture.

Sanmati is the second daughter of Nithin, who works as a section officer in the Pre-University Education Department here and the granddaughter of former Puttur MLA T. Shakuntala Shetty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka Mangaluru
children
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 1:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/a-little-girl-donates-her-birthday-purse-to-flood-victims/article29265412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY