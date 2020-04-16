A-la central market comes up at APMC yard

After the district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation ordered shifting of district’s wholesale vegetable and fruits market from Central Market in the City to APMC yard at Baikampady to prevent crowding, an a-la central market has come up at APMC yard now.

Retail merchants whose shops were closed during the closure of MCC a fortnight ago have opened their shops at APMC yard. The April 2 order of Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh had specifically barred the entry of general public into APMC for individual purchase while only retail merchants were allowed to buy from wholesale merchants.

MCC Commissioner S. Ajithkumar Hegde did not respond to queries from The Hindu in this regard.

Hundreds of two wheelers and cars were seen parked outside the APMC yard while people bought their essentials from retail merchants under heavy police presence. Traders were seen doing business on open ground sans any shelter.

Meanwhile, several transporters unloaded part of their consignment before entering the APMC at Kottara Chowki while retailers bought them there itself. This also goes against administration’s directive that produce has to be unloaded only at the APMC Yard.

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Rupesh said she would get back after getting inputs from the concerned while Police Commissioner P S Harsha said there were many agencies, including MCC and APMC, to regulate vegetable and fruits business.