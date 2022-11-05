A hybrid system on the anvil for training teachers in higher education field: UGC chairman

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) and Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of University Grants Commission, New Delhi, Deralakatte, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The University Grants Commission is working on a hybrid system of training in online and offline mode for 15 lakh teachers in the higher education sector and make them ready for the higher education that is changing following implementation of the New Education Policy, said chairman of UGC and AICTE M. Jagadesh Kumar here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University), Mr. Kumar said it was proposed to train teachers partly by online through Indian Digital University, which is set to start working from July 2023. Around 100 centres was being identified for physical 15-day training.

The UGC, he said, has set up a committee comprising of representatives from the Ministry of Education, the AICTE, the UGC, and other stakeholders, to work out the modalities of the training and also select the training centres.

Experts from IITs and IIMs will be roped in for the training. “Bringing in new courses and programmes and teachers training will go hand in hand,” he said.

On research grants, Mr. Kumar said there was lot of competition from universities for research grants from UGC, Department of Science and Technology, CSIR and other agencies. The UGC has asked universities to set up research and development cells that will be bring in an ecosystem of research and also contact funding agencies for funds.

The UGC, he said, is working on the draft Higher Education Council of India (HECI) Bill. The HECI will consist of four verticals - National Higher Education Regulatory Council, National Accreditation Council, National Research Foundation. “We had meeting every category of Vice Chancellors and explaining them about what is coming. We are mentally preparing them,” he said. The UGC and AICTE are trying to synchronise all regulations to make process simpler for stakeholders.

Lot of flexibility, he said, is being brought for multidisciplinary study in technical education, general education and skill education. The UGC is working on introducing prior learning recognition by which professionals prior work experience will be given credits and he/she will be considered for second year of the course.

The four-year honours degree programme, which is being introduced by some universities as part of NEP, will make those graduates directly eligible for doctorate programmes. “This will bring in lot of creative and innovative youngsters into research field,” he said.