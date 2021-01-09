A host of beach events to be organised tomorrow

MANGALURU

09 January 2021 02:31 IST

A host of events comprising beach cleaning, bike stunts, surfing, cardio-pulmonary resurrection, zumba, beach workouts and cycling have been organised by team Big Bang and like-minded organisations in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to a communiqué from ‘We R Cycling’, one of the organisations supporting the event, the programme would be held at the Pine Tree Tannirbhavi Beach, off Sultan Bathery Ferry Line, from 6.30 am to 11 a.m. Mayor Divakar would be the chief guest at the programme.

Those riding bicycles would assemble in front of Mangala Stadium and start towards Tannirbhavi at 6.30 a.m. or in the alternative, they may directly ride to the venue. Participants are advised to bring a pair of gloves and drinking water.

The organisers of the event, with support from Yojaka (India) Pvt., Ltd, intend to promote environment and health awareness, going eco-friendly and healthy by cycling, women empowerment, promoting tourism, vocal for local and help growth of business. Riders may WhatsApp WERC’s Harniish Raj on 9343560204 for details.