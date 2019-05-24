A historic win for BJP in State, says Srinivas Poojary

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has said that the BJP had registered a historic victory by getting the largest number of parliamentary seats in the State.

Mr. Poojary told presspersons that the success of the party was owing to voters and party workers. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spoken about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a derogatory manner. “We were pained by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s remarks and condemned it. The people have given a fitting reply to his remarks,” he said.

He said the victory of Shobha Karandlaje, Nalin Kumar Kateel, B.Y. Raghavendra, and Anantkumar Hegde in the coastal belt showed the party’s dominance in the region.

Mr. Poojary said the coalition government will fall. “The lust for power had neither helped former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda nor Nikhil Kumaraswamy win. It had not helped Congress leaders such as M. Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjuna Kharge or K.H. Muniyappa,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said it would be better if Mr. Kumaraswamy accepted responsibility for the defeat and resigned. He said Independent candidate, Sumalatha, should back the BJP. The State Cabinet had campaigned for Mr. Nikhil, yet Ms. Sumalatha won.