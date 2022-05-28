A few students of University College turn up with hijab

The University College at Hampankatta in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

May 28, 2022 23:57 IST

They returned after being denied entry to classrooms

Around 15 students of the University College in Mangaluru on Saturday turned up with hijab, despite an order of the college asking students to follow directions of the Karnataka High Court and follow college dress code in the classrooms.

These degree students entered the campus around 9 a.m. and came to their classrooms at 9.30 a.m. When lecturers asked them to enter after removing the hijab, they went out. At the library too, they were denied entry. They spent some time and left the campus when the college closed for the day.

Following resumption of offline class on May 17, the Mangalore University Syndicate on May 16 made it mandatory for students of the University College and five other constituent colleges to follow the dress code. It removed the provision in the University College’s prospectus allowing headscraf.

On May 26, a section of students protested demanding effective implementation of the order of the Syndicate and alleged some teachers were allowing Muslim girls to enter classrooms with the hijab. They also demanded the resignation of college student’s union president Vinyas Acharya as he allegedly favoured Muslim girls. Mr. Acharya tendered his resignation on May 27.

The Muslim girls alleged they are not being allowed inside the classrooms with hijab since May 17. Accusing the college administration of sending students out of the campus, the students sought intervention of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

In a meeting of the College’s Development Committee chaired by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath held on Saturday, it was decided to make changes to the circular issued by principal Anasuya Rai on May 26 barring ‘hijab’ on the campus. From May 30, Muslim students will be allowed to enter the campus with the hijab. They need to remove it in the restroom and proceed to classes, the new circular stated.

Ms. Rai said some Muslim girls removed the hijab and attended classes on Saturday. Around 15 students refused to remove the hijab and returned home. “As directed by the university Vice-Chancellor, I will shortly call these students and their parents for counselling and explain about the rule,” she said.

Transfer

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya reiterated before reporters on Saturday that the university would make all efforts to address concerns of Muslim girls in following the dress code. “If they are not willing to follow the dress code, we will issue the transfer certificate to facilitate their admission in the institutions of their choice,” he said. If such admissions overshoot the permitted strength of the institution, the university will grant approval for additional admission. It will also grant concession in the transfer fees, he said.