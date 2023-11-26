ADVERTISEMENT

A day out for children of child care and protection centres in Mangaluru

November 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City organised the Chinnara Utsava 2023 to provide a platform for children to exhibit their talent

The Hindu Bureau

Children participate in a running event as part of Chinnara Utsava 2023 at Canara High School of Urwa on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

It was a day out for children of 10 child care and protection centres in Mangaluru as they played, danced and relaxed in a ‘Chinnara Utsava’ held at Canara High School premises in the city on Sunday, November 26.

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City organised the 23rd annual sports and cultural event to provide a platform for the children to exhibit their talent.

Chinnara Utsava 2023 was organised by Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central, in Mangaluru on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in the event which was a day-long fun fair. The children took out a colourful march past before participating in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who inaugurated the event, lauded the community development projects of the clubs. He said that “chinnara utsava” has provided an opportunity for students to relax.

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in Chinnara Utsava 2023, a day-long fun fair. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Chairman of the organising committee of the utsava, Devdas Rai, said that the event was organised to bring a smile on the faces of the lovely children at least for a day and to infuse a feeling among them that they are not lonely.

H. R. Keshav, Governor, RI District 3181 distributed prizes and certificates to the winners and runners up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US