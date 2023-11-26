HamberMenu
A day out for children of child care and protection centres in Mangaluru

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City organised the Chinnara Utsava 2023 to provide a platform for children to exhibit their talent

November 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Children participate in a running event as part of Chinnara Utsava 2023 at Canara High School of Urwa on November 26, 2023.

Children participate in a running event as part of Chinnara Utsava 2023 at Canara High School of Urwa on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

It was a day out for children of 10 child care and protection centres in Mangaluru as they played, danced and relaxed in a ‘Chinnara Utsava’ held at Canara High School premises in the city on Sunday, November 26.

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City organised the 23rd annual sports and cultural event to provide a platform for the children to exhibit their talent.

Chinnara Utsava 2023 was organised by Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central, in Mangaluru on November 26, 2023.

Chinnara Utsava 2023 was organised by Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central, in Mangaluru on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in the event which was a day-long fun fair. The children took out a colourful march past before participating in the event.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who inaugurated the event, lauded the community development projects of the clubs. He said that “chinnara utsava” has provided an opportunity for students to relax.

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in Chinnara Utsava 2023, a day-long fun fair.

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in Chinnara Utsava 2023, a day-long fun fair. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Chairman of the organising committee of the utsava, Devdas Rai, said that the event was organised to bring a smile on the faces of the lovely children at least for a day and to infuse a feeling among them that they are not lonely.

H. R. Keshav, Governor, RI District 3181 distributed prizes and certificates to the winners and runners up.

