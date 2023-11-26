A day out for children of child care and protection centres in Mangaluru

November 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

It was a day out for children of 10 child care and protection centres in Mangaluru as they played, danced and relaxed in a ‘Chinnara Utsava’ held at Canara High School premises in the city on Sunday, November 26.

Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City organised the 23rd annual sports and cultural event to provide a platform for the children to exhibit their talent.

According to the organisers, 400 children took part in the event which was a day-long fun fair. The children took out a colourful march past before participating in the event.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who inaugurated the event, lauded the community development projects of the clubs. He said that “chinnara utsava” has provided an opportunity for students to relax.

Chairman of the organising committee of the utsava, Devdas Rai, said that the event was organised to bring a smile on the faces of the lovely children at least for a day and to infuse a feeling among them that they are not lonely.

H. R. Keshav, Governor, RI District 3181 distributed prizes and certificates to the winners and runners up.