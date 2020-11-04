A day after shoot-out in Vijayapura, driver dies of bullet wounds

Monday’s shoot-out claimed another life in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

Lakshman Khogaon (25), driver of Mahadev Bhairagonda, rowdy-sheeter, died of his injuries at the BLDE Hospital in Vijayapura. He had received bullet wounds in his stomach.

Bhairagonda and party had been fired at during an ambush by a rival gang near Kannal Cross on Monday. The other four are responding to treatment. Doctors conducted surgeries to remove two bullets from Bhairagonda’s body. He is on ventilator support, but is responding to treatment. He is stable now, a senior doctor said.

The victim’s family members told journalists in Vijayapura that they were willing to take him to Hyderabad or Mumbai for further treatment if needed.

Officers of the forensic laboratory visited the crime scene to collect samples and evidence. The two vehicles involved in the incident have been removed from the spot and kept on the Rural Police Station premises.

Inspector-General of Police Northern Range Raghavendra Suhas visited the hospital and spoke to doctors. He also visited the crime scene on Bhutnal-Chadachan Road. He later held a meeting of officers at the District Police Office. Mr. Suhas told The Hindu that there were definite clues to the murder. “We suspect that it was a gang of around 15 persons that carried out the attack. Based on these evidence, we have got a fair idea of who they could have been,” he said.