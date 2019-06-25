A day after fire mishap, four affected owners register complaints

The owners of four different establishments at the A.R.J. Arcade here where a fire broke out on Sunday night have registered complaints with the Manipal Police with regard to loss suffered by them.

A press release issued by the Department of Police here on Monday said that the departments of Police and Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 9.45 p.m. on Sunday stating that a fire had broken out in the building.

Immediately, the officers and staff of police and District Armed Reserve Police reached the scene and launch operations to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders also rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire. As many as four complaints have been registered in connection with this incident at the Manipal Police Station.

Jayaram Suvarna, owner, A.R.J. Arcade, Jayadeva Motors, has, in his complaint, stated that the loss to his business establishment due to the fire was ₹ 5 crore.

In the second complaint, Seshadri Upadhyaya, owner of a cloth store, stated that the establishment has suffered a loss of ₹ 10 lakh.

In the third complaint, Arvind Kumar of Krishna Engineers said that computer, laptop and other equipment in his establishment had got burnt and the loss was ₹ 61,69,900.

In the fourth complaint, Soujanya A. Shetty said that items in the gym run by her in the building had got damaged and the loss was ₹ 3.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Vasanth Kumar, Fire and Emergency Services Officer, told The Hindu on Monday that the fire tenders had managed to control the fire in about 30 minutes.

But the entire operation took three hours and 45 minutes to be completed. Prima facie, it appeared that short circuit could be the cause for the fire.

But investigation is on, he said.