A corruption-free society ensures better future for the younger generation, says former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde

November 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde said on Tuesday that a corruption-free society will ensure a better future for the younger generation as well as to the country.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the vigilance awareness week observed by the New Mangalore Port Authority here.

Mr. Hegde called for a society which boycotts dishonesty so that the younger generation gets safer tomorrow.

Greed has been the root cause for corruption, Mr. Hegde reiterated and urged people to shun the vice. Corruption could be eradicated if the younger generation is groomed with values and virtues in life, he said.

Retired Karnataka Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia said a corruption-free administration would have better integrity. He emphasised on preventive vigilance, which is to create systems, SOPs, clear policies, and procedures.

NMPA observed the awareness week from October 30 to November 5. Chairman A.V. Ramana initiated the week by administering the Integrity pledge to the employees on October 30.

Chief Vigilance Officer, Mormugao Port, Vijaya Dat Kagita, spoke on ‘importance of preventive vigilance in combating corruption’ on November 2.

Mr. Ramana flagged off a walkathon for the employees. A sand art was created by artists on Panambur beach on November 5.

Literary competitions for students, vendors’ meet, launching of online complaint portal etc., were some other activities conducted.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Mr. Ramana urged people to inculcate fundamental values of ethical and moral living among children.

