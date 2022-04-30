A centre providing free shelter, food, support to children with cancer, their caregivers opened in Manipal

Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Access Life Assistance Foundation jointly opened ‘a home away from home’ (or a centre) for children with cancer and their caregivers, in Manipal on Saturday.

It provides free accommodation, nutrition, counselling, and education support services to children with cancer and their caregivers.

The home, AccessLife MAHE Manipal Centre, is located opposite Energy Cell, near BQ Road, Madhavanagar in Manipal. Access Life Assistance Foundation, India, is a non-profit organisation registered company, providing multi-disciplinary supportive care to families who come to cancer centre for their child’s cancer treatment. They offer accommodation, a hygienic environment, nutritional meals, counselling, recreational and educational support, both for the children and their parents during the entire duration of treatment which goes to the duration of three to six months and sometimes even a year.

Speaking after its inauguration, Ranjan R. Pai, chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, said that the centre provides holistic care to children and their caregivers belonging to lower socio-economic strata while the cancer treatment is ongoing in the hospital. The centre also provides an avenue for volunteers from this region to step up and engage themselves with these children and families to make their journey through cancer treatment more pleasant.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said: “Childhood cancers being curable, the centre aims at reducing treatment abandonment and refusal by the caregivers due to financial and social reasons by providing these facilities which reduces the out-of-pocket expenditure during cancer treatment while the hospital continues to help these children with treatment through various funds and schemes. All these facilities come at no extra cost to the patient and the operational cost for the centre would be borne largely by the Access Life Assistance Foundation.”

M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said MAHE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the foundation as more than two-thirds of children with cancer taking treatment in the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology of Kasturba Hospital were coming from rural interiors of Karnataka. MAHE provides two residential quarters close to the hospital and Access Life Assistance Foundation renovated it and made it into a hygienic accommodation which can host 12 families at any given time. Girish Nair, founder and chairman, Ankeet Dave, co-founder and executive director, AccessLife Assistance Foundation, spoke, according to a release by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.