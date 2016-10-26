Mangaluru

ZP, TP members told to declare assets within a week

More than two-thirds of zilla and taluk panchayat members in the State might cease to be members if they do not declare their assets and liabilities for 2016 within a week.

Taking note of 4,145 members, out of 4,986, not filing their declaration, the Karnataka State Election Commission has issued notices to them to show cause within a week.

Bengaluru Urban ZP topped the list with 50 members defaulting, while Belagavi district topped the list among TPs with 317 defaulting. All ZP members from Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Gadag districts have complied with the requirement, the SEC said in a release. The SEC stated that members were asked to submit details before September 30 to officials concerned, while giving time till October 7 to the officials to forward the same to the commission. However, only 394 ZP members and 447 TP members submitted declarations by the cut-off date.



