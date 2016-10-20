Work order for project issued, says Registrar

Mangalore University Registrar (Administration) K.M. Lokesh on Wednesday said the work order for constructing a lecture hall complex behind the science block on campus has been issued.

He said the building would have at least 10 halls, and would help overcome the shortage of classrooms in some departments. The project is expected to cost Rs. 6 crore, he told The Hindu .

“It will not be a big multi-storey building,” he said, adding that there would just be a ground floor and a first floor. The Vice-Chancellor of the university is said to have given his consent to the project.

The Registrar said the Mangalore University Teachers’ Association has indeed written to him opposing the move, but marking for the project, planned a year ago, has already been completed.

He did not made it clear whether the decision of the university would be re-considered in view of the opposition. Two earth movers were seen near the project area on Wednesday. However, there were no works.