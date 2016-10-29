Work on pipeline linking STPs approved

The Mangaluru City Corporation council, at its meeting on Friday, agreed to allow Mangalore Special Economic Zone Ltd. (MSEZL) to lay a 13-km-long pipeline in the city to link the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Bajal to the one at Kavoor.

This is to supply sewage treated at Bajal to industries under the zone through Kavoor as the company has been supplying sewage treated at Kavoor to industries for about four years.

The company has proposed to lay the pipeline via Alape-Padil Junction, Niddel, Kulashekara Church Compound, Kalpane, Shakthinagara, Yeyyadi and Mary Hill. It has entered into an agreement with MCC to this effect. The plant at Kavoor has the capacity to process 45.54 million litres of sewage a day (MLD).

The company wrote to the corporation on May 21 seeking permission to lay the pipeline. The plant at Bajal has a processing capacity of 20 MLD.

While allowing to lay the pipeline, the corporation has put down 13 conditions the company will have to adhere to. Some relate to maintenance of both the treatment plants, while others are about not harming any public utility services while laying the pipeline. In case any such services are damaged, the company will have to restore them by itself. The concrete roads should not be cut anywhere. The company should consult engineers of the corporation before addressing engineering-related issues while laying the pipeline. The company is also liable to restore damage caused to private properties while laying the pipeline.

Advisory group

On Friday, the council agreed to constitute a technical advisory group in the city which would work as a think tank under the special purpose vehicle (a company) to be constituted for implementing projects under the smart city scheme. The group members would have to work voluntarily.

The MCC council also gave administrative approval for asphalting the damaged stretches on the Surathkal-Kana-MRPL Road at a cost of Rs. 99.87 lakh.