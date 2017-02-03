Women entrepreneurssummit in Udupi

The Platform for Women Entrepreneurs Development (POWER) will organise a one-day women entrepreneurs summit here on February 12.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Saritha Santhosh, president of POWER, said that the summit aimed at bringing together women entrepreneurs, professionals, women executives and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss the strategies for empowering women entrepreneurship in the present business environment.

Nearly 250 delegates from across the country will participate in the summit. The objective of the summit is to empower women entrepreneurs in their businesses. The topics which would be discussed in the summit include Women as an economic force, An eco-system of women enterprises, and Scaling up of women enterprises — Strategies and solutions.

Four business excellence awards, instituted by POWER, in four different categories —Family Business Leadership Award, First Generation Business Excellence Award, Best Start-up Award and Social Entrepreneurs Award — would be given away on the occasion.

Two pre-event programmes would be held here on February 11. A Youth Power Summit for students from class nine to 11 would be held at the School of Management from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on February 11.

The topic for this summit is “Igniting young minds”. A walkathon titled ‘Walk of Hope’ would be flagged off from Deputy Commissioner’s Office Circle at 4.30 p.m. the same day, Ms. Santosh said.